Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Man tests postive for coronavirus in Seville

Pic: Pixabay/mortiz320

By Chronicle Staff
26th February 2020

A man has tested positive for coronavirus in Seville, bringing the number of cases to 10 reported in Spain in the last 36 hours, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The Seville man has been hospitalised and is in an isolation ward at Virgen del Rocío Hospital. This is the first confirmed case in the southern region of Andalusia.

Of the 10 new cases reported in recent hours, four are in Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands; two in Madrid, two in Catalonia, one in Castellón and one in Seville.

Most Read

Local News

Government deplores anti-Gibraltar comments made by Spanish MEP

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

UK/Spain News

Man tests postive for coronavirus in Seville

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar ‘ramps up’ coronavirus precautions

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Relatives of RHIB crew arrested as they arrive to pay fine

Sat 22nd Feb, 2020

Local News

Brexit MoU committees meet in Algeciras tomorrow

Tue 25th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spanish PM opens talks with Catalonian leaders on separatist movement

26th February 2020

UK/Spain News
UK domestic abuse legislation to be brought forward 'before Easter'

25th February 2020

UK/Spain News
First example of fossilised plant gum found by PHD student

25th February 2020

UK/Spain News
Farming leader issues warning over 'morally bankrupt' food trade deals

25th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020