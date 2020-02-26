Man tests postive for coronavirus in Seville

A man has tested positive for coronavirus in Seville, bringing the number of cases to 10 reported in Spain in the last 36 hours, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The Seville man has been hospitalised and is in an isolation ward at Virgen del Rocío Hospital. This is the first confirmed case in the southern region of Andalusia.

Of the 10 new cases reported in recent hours, four are in Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands; two in Madrid, two in Catalonia, one in Castellón and one in Seville.