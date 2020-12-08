Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Dec, 2020

Man who killed wife in ‘frenzied’ knife attack jailed for 10 years and 10 months

Real Lishman.

By Priya Gulraj
7th December 2020

A man who was found guilty of murdering his wife but later successfully appealed that conviction was jailed for 10 years and 10 months on the lesser charge of manslaughter. Real Lishman, 45, of Sir William Jackson Grove, claimed he lost self-control when he stabbed 31-year old Carolina Lishman 12 times in November 2017 including...

