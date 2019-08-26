Manchester 62 and Lions tested St Joseph’s and Bruno Magpie’s resolve

The Gibraltar National league comes to a stop for a couple of weeks as Gibraltar prepares to take on first Denmark and then Switzerland.

This weekend brought some interesting results as the League continues to come under the spotlight.

Critics had thier share of joy as another big scoreline greeted fans. Monscalpe inflicts a 9-1 defeat upon College 1975 who only played for the second time against top tier sides.

However, local fans were to enjoy two exciting matches in the St. Joseph v Manchester 62 and Bruno Magpies v Lions.

A much changed Lions squad, who last season existed at the foot of the table gave Bruno s Magpies a tough game.

Last year's second division champions have invested heavily with new signings. Their team now considered among the top six in the league after recent performances.

Bruno's came out eventual 2- 0 winners but not after a tough battle against Lions side who showed they are not going to be an easy team to beat.

The other match of the weekend saw St. Joseph's Fc somewhat stunned by the battling style of a rejuvenated Manchester 62.

With nine locals on the field Manchester 62 gave pans something more to cheer. A combative style with some very confident play had St. Joseph's having to work throughout the 90 minutes.

The Saints emerged the eventual winners with a 3-0 scoreline which did not reflect the closely fought match they endured.

St. Joseph's start to the season has seen them forecast as one of the potential title challengers. A reinforced squad with several new signings, among Gibraltar national team players such as Alain Pons, has strengthened what was already a well balanced side.

Full match reports in our print edition later this week.

Saturday 24th August | 20:30

Gibraltar National League 2019

St.Joseph's FC 3

Manchester 62 FC 0

Saturday 24th August | 18:15

Gibraltar National League 2019

College 1975 FC 1

Mons Calpe SC 9

Friday 23rd August | 20:30

Gibraltar National League 2019

FCB Magpies 2

Lions Gibraltar FC 0