Manchester 62 grab their first three points of the season against College 1975
Manchester 62 FC Lineup 80 STEVENS (GK) 5 SARDENA 9 PIZARRO 11 BALLANTINE (C) 15 SANCHEZ 18 OWUSU-AKYEAW 20 COLEMAN 28 EDZES 35 FARMER 60 CLENAHAN 74 GARCIA College 1975 Lineup 13 OLIVA RUIZ (GK) 4 UTRERA GARCIA 5 GUERRERO HEREDIA (C) 6 ANAYA ROJAS 7 PACHECO LOPEZ 8 VICTORY 9 LLAVES SANCHEZ 14 FRANCO...
