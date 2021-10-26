Manchester 62 will take on Europa who are three points below them

The Gibraltar National League jumps from matchday two to matchday three in quick succession this week with the first of this week’s matches taking place this Wednesday evening. Manchester 62 will take on Europa FC in what will be a somewhat different scenario to the past with Manchester 62 sitting at the top end of the league table after two matches and Europa sitting bang in the middle of the table with a three point difference between them.

Manchester 62 sit in what for them will be a very favourable position after two very important wins against sides which they expected to be battling against for points to rise into the top half of the table.

For Europa, after a first matchday defeat against Lincoln Red Imps, the three point difference will be something they will be expecting to claw back in this match. It also means for them that they have already handed an initial advantage to one of the biggest rivals for the league title very early on in the league.

Anything other than a victory against Manchester 62 will be considered a failure as Europa enter the match still as one of the firm favorites to be competing for the title against the likes of Lincoln Red Imps and St Joseph’s. A 3-1 victory against Bruno Magpies underlined their intend, beating a side which many believe will be bidding for the top half of the table this season.

For Manchester 62 even a draw will be seen as building on their early success this season after disposing of College 1975 and Europa Point.

Speaking to his club’s official website Manchester 62 head coach was realistic about what his team had achieved.

"Let's be brutally honest when the games where released, College 1975 and Europa Point must have felt that there were three points they could fight for in a season where teams like us will no doubt prop the bottom-half of the table, but to have six points and four goals, it couldn't be better," David Wilson told Manchester 62 official website.

"We played Europa [Point] last week in a pre-season friendly lost two nil and that was the perfect fuel leading into this game," he said.

"We didn't deserve to be down but it still needed heart and desire to not only get level but to get in front as their 'keeper was playing a blinder.

"When the opposition keeper is playing as well as he was It seemed like it was going to be one of those games where you create so much and convert so little.

"I'm proud of my squad and my coaches for the efforts so far - the bond and unity in the squad is so strong both on and off the pitch, it's a manager's dream."

Speaking about this `Wednesday’s match against Europa he told Man 62 official website,

"There is no way we can play the same expansive football for long periods as we have against the top three or four," he stated.

"Whether its Europa or any other of the top three, we need to remain focused that our collective roles don't change, we work hard as a unit, work for each other, put bodies on the line - these games are about resilience, disruption and testing yourself.

"There are homegrown players on the opposition side who are rightly making a name for themselves playing in Europe and being selected for our national squad. It's time for us to show our qualities."

Manchester 62, themselves have some of its players also among players who will be seeking to be selected for the national sides both senior and Under 21 this adding additional targets for players who have maintained their loyalty to the club even though the club is known to have already pointed to the fact that they will not be investing heavily to try and win the league title if it means risking the clubs others football programmes which focuses on grassroots development.

Wednesday 27 October 2021

Kick-off 2045, Victoria Stadium

Match can be watched live on Footters.com