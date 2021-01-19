Mandatory Covid-19 testing for travel to English airports

Air travellers arriving at airports in England are now required to present a negative Covid-19 test on arrival and self-isolate for 10 days.

The testing requirement came into effect on Tuesday and passengers will have to take a test within 72 hours before departure.

Passengers must ensure they are in possession of a negative Covid-19 test result certificate before boarding their aircraft.

A negative antigen test can be taken at the Covid Rapid Test facility at the Gibraltar International Airport, at a cost of £50 inclusive of the certificate.

On arrival in England, passengers must provide the original test result certificate.

It must include the following information:

• name, which should match the name on travel documents

• date of birth or age

• result of the test

• date the test sample was collected or received by the test provider

• name of the test provider and their contact details

• name of the test device

“If you arrive without a test result that includes the above information, you will be committing a criminal offence and could receive a £500 fine,” the Gibraltar Government said in a note explaining the new requirements.

Children and medical reasons Children aged under 11 do not need to take a test.

Anyone travelling for urgent medical treatment or accompanying someone who is travelling for urgent medical treatment are exempted if it is not reasonably practicable for them to obtain a negative Covid-19 test in the three days before departure.

People who cannot take a test because of a medical condition are also exempted but must present a note from a medical practitioner at check in and to Border Force staff on arrival in England.

The UK Government has also suspended all of its travel corridors.

In addition to providing proof of a negative Covid-19 result when arriving at an airport in England, passengers travelling to the UK will now also need to self-isolate on arrival.

The UK’s Test to Release option remains available to shorten the period of self-isolation.

Further advice can be obtained by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-testing-for-people-travelling-to-england

For further information on pre-flight testing in Gibraltar visit: https://www.covidrapidtest.gi/