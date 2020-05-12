Marine spotters nab Bluefin tuna

Bluefin tuna within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters are being recorded outside of their known migration period thanks to the Department of Environment’s underwater camera.

Keen marine-life spotters would have noticed last week a large bluefin tuna swimming in front of the camera. It is likely that the animal was feeding in the area.

“The Department’s underwater camera is becoming an increasingly useful scientific tool to help monitor fish abundance and diversity within the Rosia Marine Conservation Zone,” said Stephen Warr from the Department.

“For example, local records of Bluefin tuna outside of their known migration period were very scarce until recently.”

“Our underwater camera is showing is that the species can be found in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters throughout the year as witnessed last week when a large specimen was observed swimming past the camera,” he added.