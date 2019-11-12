Marines reunite in remembrance and camaraderie
Major (Retired) Adrian Church led his fellow Royal Marines in an Act of Remembrance and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Royal Marines memorial in Ocean Village on Saturday afternoon. The Royal Marines Association (Andalucía) gather each year over the Remembrance weekend to mark the occasion. This year brought members from all over Southern Spain and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here