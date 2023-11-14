Mario Finlayson’s ‘Sagrada Familia’ donated to Govt art collection

Mario Finlayson’s painting ‘Sagrada Familia’ has been donated to the Gibraltar Government’s art collection by the Finlayson-Napoli family.

‘Mother and Child 1’, or ‘La Sagrada Familia’ as it is also referred to, won the first prize at the Gibraltar Open Art Competition in 1965, adjudicated by William Townsend.

“It was Mr Townsend who recommended that Mario study art at the Slade School of Art in the United Kingdom,” a spokesperson for GCS said.

“Painted in the late sixties Mario was in his mid-thirties when he completed the acrylic painting already displaying his very personal palette with vivid greens, blues and yellows.”

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and as custodians of the Government’s Art Collection, have received and accepted the donation that will hang at the Mario Finlayson National Gallery.

John Napoli made the presentation to GCS CEO Seamus Byrne and GCS Head of Development Davina Barbara.