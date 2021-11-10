Mark Montovio wins overall prize in Poetry Competition
Mark Montovio won the overall prize of the annual Poetry Competition with a Spanish language poem inspired by the tragic circumstances migrants face when crossing into Europe by sea. The annual Poetry Competition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and sponsored by the Gibraltar Chronicle, attracted a total of 184 entries this year. Mr Montovio scooped...
