Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Mark Montovio wins overall prize in Poetry Competition

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
10th November 2021

Mark Montovio won the overall prize of the annual Poetry Competition with a Spanish language poem inspired by the tragic circumstances migrants face when crossing into Europe by sea. The annual Poetry Competition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and sponsored by the Gibraltar Chronicle, attracted a total of 184 entries this year. Mr Montovio scooped...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Filming for ‘The Mount 2’ begins

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Brexit

Frontex completes trial of new automated system tested at Gibraltar border

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

Govt bans teacher over ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Brussels says Gib treaty should facilitate cooperation on marine pollution in bay

10th November 2021

Features
Changing times and Gibraltarian identity discussed in Literature Week talk

9th November 2021

Sports
“All we want is respect”- athletics starts to speak out

9th November 2021

Sports
Mons Calpe takes lead in Futsal first division

9th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021