Marking scheme criteria session with Drama Festival adjudicator

Gibraltar Cultural Services successfully hosted a workshop in collaboration with Drama Festival Adjudicator, Sue Doherty, shedding light on the complexities of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators marking scheme criteria.

The session, held last Saturday, brought together group directors eager to delve deeper into the art of theatrical evaluation.

The Guild of Drama Adjudicators marking scheme serves as a comprehensive framework for assessing the performance of drama groups.

It provides a structured approach to evaluating performances, offering valuable feedback to participants and fostering growth within the theatrical community.