Martin Gonzalez opens ‘Wonderful World’ at Fine Arts Gallery

Martin Gonzalez’s latest exhibition ‘Wonderful World’ was opened by his former student, colleague and friend fellow artist Karl Ullger in the Fine Arts Gallery on Thursday evening.

The exhibition of 90 paintings is a collection of his works from the past 12 months, and mainly features acrylics. Which is a diversion from his watercolours.

At the opening Mr Ullger said: “He is not scared to venture into his pieces," noting that this time some of the work is done with unconventional tools like credit cards instead of paint brushes.

He also stated that he is now also a proud owner of one of the pieces but struggled to pick between about five or six different ones.

In opening the exhibition he said: “To an extraordinary artist, a devoted artist, a devoted teacher, a tireless creator, a proud red and most importantly, a good friend. Thank you for inviting us all to your wonderful world, and we're lucky to be here.”

Mr Gonzalez thanked everyone for coming and singled out family members for the role they have had in bringing this exhibition to fruition. Be it his wife for her support and patience, his son for helping hang the exhibition or his daughter who helped behind the scenes, as well as others.

He noted that the exhibition reflects his travels with his wife and include places such as Jordan, Morocco, and Nicaragua.

Working primarily with acrylic on special paper someone sourced for him from England, he said it allowed for greater creative freedom. "Unlike watercolours, here you don't have to stop if you make a mistake.”

A significant aspect of his approach to this exhibition was to make his work accessible and his aim was to do this by making it affordable.

"I have priced them at what I feel is a fairly affordable amount," he said.

"When you buy somebody's picture, an original, you're not only buying a picture, you're buying a part of that person's soul."

The exhibition showcases a diverse range of subjects, from landscapes and waves to unique perspectives of local landmarks like the Rock of Gibraltar as seen from his fishing boat.

The exhibition is open now until June 11 at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates.