‘Marvellous Maths Week’ makes numbers fun at St Paul’s

St Paul’s School launched their first ever ‘Marvellous Maths Week’ to help children feel positive and empowered about themselves as learners of mathematics.

The event was also organised in celebration of World Maths Day earlier this month.

The initiative spearheaded by the school’s Mathematics Co-ordinator, Mrs Grech, and focused on teaching children the five core skills on how to be a Good Thinker such as being curious, being collaborative and being resilient.

Throughout the week, the children engaged in different mathematical activities which enabled them to further enhance these skills in a fun and practical way.

St Paul’s School follows a mastery approach to the teaching of Mathematics which is centered around the belief that all children are capable of understanding and doing Mathematics.

Using the appropriate resources, effort and a “can-do” attitude, all children can achieve and enjoy this important area of the curriculum.

A whole school active morning was organised to close the week in which the children had to apply their Good Thinker learning skills to complete a Maths sports Olympic Challenge.