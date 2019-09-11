‘Mary Poppins and GFA cheerleader’ scoop top prizes at Fancy Dress competition
Children wore their red and white with pride as the strutted down the catwalk for the annual National Day Fancy Dress competition yesterday. The Fancy Dress competition was held at the Piazza yesterday morning and there were a total of nine entries this year. The children were cheered on by parents, grandparents and proud aunts...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here