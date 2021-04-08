Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Mask wearing at indoor sports facilities lifted

By Stephen Ignacio
8th April 2021

Following this Thursday’s announcement by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo which will see further relaxation on Covid-19 measures which have impacted on the use of sports facilities, Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority CEO Reagan Lima has confirmed that mask wearing across indoor facilities will no longer be required as from tomorrow Friday.
Answering questions put by this newspaper to clarify on how the relaxation of restrictions would impact sports facilities Mr Lima stated, “The present restrictions remain extant until the 16th (April) after which there will no longer be any limits for training or competitive purposes.”

“As from tomorrow (Friday 9th April) masks will no longer be needed in GSLA indoor areas also.”

He further added that “the next step is to welcome back spectators and open up the facilities generally. We will be working on this in the coming days/week and will announce dates once these have been approved and when it is considered safe and reasonable to do so.”

