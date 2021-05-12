Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mask wearing rules relaxed for vaccinated catering staff

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
12th May 2021

Catering staff who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will no longer need to wear a mask, the Gibraltar Government has announced.

Staff who are not fully vaccinated will need to continue to wear a mask while working in a restaurant, cafeteria, bar or other catering establishments.

"Due to the successful vaccination rollout, the high uptake of the vaccine by catering staff and subsequent low prevalence of Covid-19 in Gibraltar, there will be a dispensation from mask wearing by catering staff who have received both doses of the Covid vaccine," a statement from No. 6 Convent Place said.

"The condition to wear a mask continues to be a requirement of the establishment’s permit to operate and establishments shall be subjected to spot checks on those relying on the dispensation."

"The onus is on those relying on the dispensation to prove that they have received two doses of the Covid vaccine."

"It shall therefore be the responsibility of all members of staff not wearing a mask to carry their vaccination card at all times."

The Government added any establishment failing to comply by its permit conditions on mask wearing by staff is at risk of having its operating licence revoked and a failure to comply with such conditions may result in the issuing of a fixed penalty notice or the matter being proceeded with in the magistrates’ court.

