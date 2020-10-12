Material found in search for missing sailor not human
Bone material found during the search for missing sailor Simon Parkes in Trafalgar Cemetery are not human, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed today following forensic analysis. The material was found last December during a week-long search headed by Hampshire Constabulary and assisted by the Royal Gibraltar Police. At the time officers had tempered hope on this finding,...
