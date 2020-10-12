Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Material found in search for missing sailor not human

Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
12th October 2020

Bone material found during the search for missing sailor Simon Parkes in Trafalgar Cemetery are not human, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed today following forensic analysis. The material was found last December during a week-long search headed by Hampshire Constabulary and assisted by the Royal Gibraltar Police. At the time officers had tempered hope on this finding,...

