Mayor hosts Citizens Advice Bureau

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, hosted a breakfast reception on Monday for the Citizen’s Advice Bureau.

Members of staff, the Board of Trustees and volunteers were present. Ms Gomez wanted to recognise all their efforts and hard work. The kind of positivity, caring and encouragement given is both gratifying and inspirational, she said.

In her speech, she said: “It is with a great sense of pride that as Mayor, I am constantly edified by the knowledge that an organisation such as yours, and a few others, are what make Gibraltar move with the times. Giving of our time when possible is something which can never be taken for granted.”

Chair of the Board, Ivan Navas, followed with a few words of thanks.