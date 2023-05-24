Mayor hosts farewell receptions for organisations

The Mayor, Christian Santos, this week hosted representatives from a cross section of Gibraltar organisations and associations at two evening farewell receptions held at City Hall.

During his two-year tenure, which is soon coming to an end, Mr Santos made it his mission to reach out to all who work hard to make a difference in the community, as part of his ‘We Are One’ campaign.

At the receptions he thanked all present for their tireless efforts in their respective fields.

Organisations included dance groups, youth and cultural associations, scouting, girl guiding and environmental groups, as well as groups that champion inclusivity, amongst others.

“In this small way of saying thank you, and I do so on behalf of everyone in Gibraltar, I would also like to encourage you to never give up and keep on persevering in your respective fields," he said.

Mr Santos also emphasised how much he had enjoyed interacting with those present during his tenure, either at City Hall or other locations, moments he said he would forever cherish.