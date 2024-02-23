Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Feb, 2024

Mayor hosts GHA Blood Donors

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
23rd February 2024

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, hosted a reception in honour of the GHA Blood Donors on Thursday evening.

In her speech she expressed gratitude on behalf of everyone for the sterling work that they do. By the exceptional service they provide and enabling opportunities of a life-saving service in Gibraltar.

Ms Gomez mentioned that we can be justly proud and thankful for the chance this blood donation service offers.

“This is naturally only possible thanks to those caring members of the public who give of their time, and their blood - never better said - for the benefit of the whole of our community,” said a statement from the Mayor.

The guestlist included the Minister for Health Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the GHA Director General Kevin McGee, Director of Nursing Sandie Garcia and members of the community who offer their services to the Blood Donation department.

The Mayor also invited Ms Arias-Vasquez and the Director General to say a few words.

Members of the public can register as blood donors by email blooddonations@gha.gi or by calling 20072266 ext. 2252 between 8am and 4pm Monday - Friday to speak to a Senior Donor Carer.

