Fri 27th Sep, 2024

Mayor hosts Royal Gibraltar Regiment Reception

By Chronicle Staff
27th September 2024

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, hosted a reception recently in honour of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. 

Over 50 attended from all across the Regiment, including the Commanding Officer and Chief of Staff. 

The Mayor recognised all their efforts and hard work, demonstrating physical and mental resilience, military professionalism and leadership.  

“She wished to congratulate all, and conveyed how proud we are of all their achievements both locally and abroad, and for defending our shores since 1939, and in all major theatres since 1969,” the Office of the Mayor said in a statement. 

“At a time of great uncertainty here at home, your motto ‘Nulli expugnabilis hosti’ is one which unites us and which we echo,” the Mayor said. 

Colonel Francis Brancato followed with a few words of thanks. 

