Mon 10th Jan, 2022

Local News

Mayor invites nominations for annual awards

By Chronicle Staff
10th January 2022

The Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos, is inviting nominations from members of the public for the next Mayor’s Awards which will be held at the end of March.

“The Mayor’s Awards have become a permanent fixture in Gibraltar’s annual civic calendar and serve to highlight the extraordinary achievements of members of our community,” the Mayor’s Office said in a statement.

“Having started as a lifesaving award for members of the essential services displaying a high degree of valour, the scope of the awards was later widened to include persons who have served Gibraltar in a distinguished manner, over a prolonged period or for a specific event or achievement.”

“Nominees will have made a difference to our society.”

The Nomination Form can be downloaded from the website of the Mayor of Gibraltar at www.mayor.gi or collected from the Mayor’s Office at City Hall.

The completed form must be returned to the Mayor’s Office or sent via email to mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi by Friday February 4, 2022.

Once all the nominations are received, the Awards Committee will convene to select the Award recipients.

For more information, please contact mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 200 47592.

