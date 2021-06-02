Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Mayor launches new ‘We Are One’ campaign

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
2nd June 2021

Just a day after Christian Santos was invested as Mayor of Gibraltar, he launched his new campaign ‘We Are One’.
The aim of the campaign is to celebrate the rich diversity of the local community and how Gibraltarians of all backgrounds and walks of life have, through the years, come together and lived as one.
The Mayor’s Office will be holding a social media campaign and begin hosting different events at the City Hall.
“The year ahead will see the celebration of our different religious feasts and faith communities, our many annual charitable undertakings which express the generous spirit of our people, whilst working together with different organisations that raise awareness of issues that affect us all,” a statement from the Mayor’s Office said.
“His Worship would like to encourage the community as a whole to join in this celebration of our identity and that which makes our community so special.”
The Mayor’s Office will also hold weekly open days for those who wish to visit the City Hall, including the Grand Chamber, Mayor’s Parlour and Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery.
“The City Hall will be a place where everyone will be celebrated, regardless of age, religion, social or economic background, disability, gender or sexual identity; a venue which every Gibraltarian can call home,” the Mayor’s Office said.
Mr Santos added he would like to make the City Hall a place where all feel welcome and at home.
“By having a central point where members of society can come together, I hope to be able to raise awareness of issues that are important to us all.”
The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said this is a fantastic initiative which aims to bring the people of Gibraltar even closer.
“By highlighting our rich cultural differences, and thereby celebrating our multi-cultural diversity, we’ll be able to further deepen the legendary respect, understanding and harmony between the great people who make up the enchanting fabric of our society,” Mr Picardo said.
“I encourage everyone to support the Mayor’s new venture as I certainly will and I wish him every success with this important and valuable civic campaign.”

