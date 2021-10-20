Mayor visits Notre Dame Lower Primary School

The Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos, was recently invited to Notre Dame Lower Primary School for a morning full of activities.

The invitation was extended by Headteacher Priscilla Cruz who wanted to showcase projects created by students on the theme of kindness, very much in line with Mr Santos’ ‘We Are One Campaign’.

Led by Nursery Coordinator Jade Perez, children performed nursery rhymes ‘Pat a Cake’ and ‘I’m A Little Teapot’ to welcome His Worship to the school. Reception Coordinator Lindsay Bacarese and her students presented a ‘Teddy Bear’s Picnic’, after which Year 1 Coordinator Tyrine Garcia invited Mr Santos to read ‘The Tiger who came to Tea’ to a very receptive audience.

Year 2 hosted a ‘Mad Hatter’s Tea Party’ complete with hats and costumes organised by Year 2 Coordinator Davinia Nuza.

Mr Santos was also invited to add his handprint fish to a colourful collage, accompanied by the five students who had been chosen as Star Students of the Week for their good behaviour, politeness and hard work.

The morning’s visit culminated with Mrs Cruz inviting Mr Santos to a tea party where they and other staff members had the opportunity to discuss several topics.

Mr Santos was delighted to receive a gift from each year to mark his visit, to include a hand painted teapot and a teddy bear dressed in the Notre Dame uniform.