Mayor visits Youth Clubs

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, has visited all four local Youth Clubs in pursuance of her wish to give special attention to young members of our community.

During the visits and tours of the facilities Her Worship was kindly hosted by the following Club Managers, Youth Centre Aroa Nunez, Plater Youth Club Martin Graffione, Dolphins Youth Club Abdul Afrah and Laguna Youth Club Jamie Napoli.

Ms Gomez was briefed extensively about the work that is carried out at the Clubs, with the emphasis on why young people attend.

She was very impressed with the work that is carried out at the clubs by the managers and volunteers. In addition, she was presented with lovely cards, dance displays and homemade treats from each of the Clubs.

