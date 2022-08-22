Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Mayoral visit to Stay and Play programme

By Chronicle Staff
22nd August 2022

The Mayor, Christian Santos, visited the Bayside Sports Complex to spend a morning with some of the participants of the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority’s (GSLA) 2022 Summer Sports and Stay and Play Programmes.

This is his second year of visiting to see the mix of indoor and outdoor activities at the Sports Complex, with the Stay and Play programme rotating between the Boathouse Activity Centre, the GSLA accessible pool and the King’s Bastion Leisure Centre.

Welcomed by Liam Payas of the GSLA, Mr Santos was shown around the facility, introduced to some of the leaders and children involved in the programme and joined in several activities.

The morning commenced with a circle sing-along in the Boathouse to welcome participants and explain the day’s itinerary, ask how each member was feeling and learning the days of the week and the weather.

Another group were busy baking cupcakes and getting creative decorating them with different toppings.

Outdoors great fun was had at water play, splashing around in shallow paddling pools on one of the pitches.

Mr Santos had the opportunity to talk to young leaders about the work they do with the children.

He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with all involved and was very impressed with the programme.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Development dilemma on Devil's Tower Road

Sun 21st Aug, 2022

Local News

Online fraudsters targeting Gibraltar steal £5m in 19 months

Mon 22nd Aug, 2022

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Police arrest three boys suspected of stealing bank card at knifepoint

Wed 17th Aug, 2022

Brexit

Juan Franco sets out La Linea’s challenges: ‘We have a huge problem’

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Government to phase out water restrictions on high consumers

22nd August 2022

Local News
HMS Penzance to conduct survey and diving operation in BGTW

22nd August 2022

Local News
GHA welcomes Director of Finance

22nd August 2022

Local News
Online fraudsters targeting Gibraltar steal £5m in 19 months

22nd August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022