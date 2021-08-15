Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 15th Aug, 2021

Local News

Mayoral walk with Clubhouse Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
15th August 2021

The Mayor, Christian Santos, joined Clubhouse Gibraltar on one of their weekly scheduled walks to help promote a positive outlook on life and good mental health.

Clubhouse member of staff Glen Simpson led Mr Santos and a few Clubhouse members on a walk from their premises, down Main Street and up to the Northern Defences.

“Aside from the enjoyable ramble and the benefits of exercising outdoors all were encouraged to talk about their current mental health. And what they were planning and looking forward to in the next week that would help them to be positive and grateful,” said a statement from the Mayor’s office.

These walks are one of a number of activities Clubhouse offers to members on a weekly basis to encourage them to socialise and talk openly.

This offers structure and support to help members recover at their own pace and reach their full potential, said a Clubhouse representative.

Mr Santos said he enjoyed listening to the members’ individual stories and experiences.

He said he strongly supports Clubhouse and their invaluable contribution to Gibraltar’s community.

