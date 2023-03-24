McGrail confident investigators will find he did nothing wrong, lawyer says
Former police Commissioner Ian McGrail expressed confidence on Friday that UK investigators will soon find he has not committed any of the suspected offences for which he was arrested earlier this week. In a statement through his lawyer, Charles Gomez, Mr McGrail expressed hope too that developments this week would not derail the timetable of...
