Fri 24th Mar, 2023

McGrail confident investigators will find he did nothing wrong, lawyer says

Charles Gomez, the lawyer for former police Commissioner Ian McGrail, reading a statement on behalf of his client on Friday.

By Brian Reyes
24th March 2023

Former police Commissioner Ian McGrail expressed confidence on Friday that UK investigators will soon find he has not committed any of the suspected offences for which he was arrested earlier this week. In a statement through his lawyer, Charles Gomez, Mr McGrail expressed hope too that developments this week would not derail the timetable of...

