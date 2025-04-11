Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

McGrail Inquiry closes with accusations of ‘double standards’ versus ‘desperation’

Inquiry chairman Sir Peter Openshaw arrives at the Garrison Library. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
11th April 2025

The reconvened McGrail Inquiry closed on Friday much as the main hearing did last year, with its chairman and the public offered two starkly contrasting versions of events. On one side, there were Government claims of “double standards” and “hypocrisy” after senior public figures were subjected to criticism and opprobrium over alleged delays and gaps...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Severe weather warning issued for heavy seas

Wed 9th Apr, 2025

Local News

Additional bus trial for Route 2 this weekend

Fri 11th Apr, 2025

Local News

New taxi regulations to enhance airport service provision

Fri 11th Apr, 2025

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Armed police arrest man after Waterport Road altercation

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Gibraltar nearly 100 years ago, as we re-dip into the Directory of 1927

11th April 2025

Local News
McGrail regrets WhatsApp oversight and insists it was ‘nothing sinister’

10th April 2025

Local News
Ceramicist Ermelinda Duarte opens first solo exhibition

10th April 2025

Local News
McGrail Inquiry probes police WhatsApp disclosures

9th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025