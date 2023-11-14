McGrail Inquiry entitled to ask about reasons for ‘nolle prosequi’, but AG need not answer
Sir Peter Openshaw, the chairman of the McGrail Inquiry, said the reasons why Attorney General Michael Llamas, KC, discontinued a criminal case in January 2022 “might be relevant” to the work of the inquiry, but that he was entitled in law not to disclose them. In a judgement published last week, the retired UK judge...
