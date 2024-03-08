Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Mar, 2024

McGrail Inquiry will seek evidence on circumstances surrounding witness statements

Archive image of Sir Peter Openshaw [pictured left] arriving at the Garrison Library for a preliminary session of the McGrail Inquiry. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
8th March 2024

Sir Peter Openshaw, the chairman of the McGrail Inquiry, will seek evidence on the circumstances in which current or former members of the Gibraltar Police Federation made witness statements, including allegations that incentives were offered. In a ruling dated March 1 and published on Friday, Sir Peter said he had considered 19 witness statements in...

