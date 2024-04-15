Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Apr, 2024

McGrail was ‘berated and threatened’ by CM over Op Delhi search warrant, Inquiry told

Former police Commissioner Ian McGrail giving evidence to the McGrail Inquiry on Monday. All Inquiry images are courtesy of GBC and are used with permission from the McGrail Inquiry.

By Brian Reyes
15th April 2024

Former police Commissioner Ian McGrail described on Monday how he was “berated” and “threatened” by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo over the Royal Gibraltar Police’s decision to execute a search warrant at the offices and home of Hassans senior partner James Levy, KC, as part of an investigation into the alleged sabotage of the national security...

