McVea formally appointed GDP Chief of Police

John McVea, a former Detective Chief Superintendent who was the senior investigating officer into the alleged data breach of the McGrail Inquiry, has been formally announced as the Gibraltar Defence Police’s (GDP) new Chief of Police.

The appointment was first reported last June after it was announced internally but was formally confirmed by British Forces Gibraltar on Thursday.

Mr McVea joined the GDP having completed 32 years' policing service in Northern Ireland.

He joined the Royal Ulster Constabulary in 1990 which later became the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

As a former Detective Chief Superintendent with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Mr McVea was responsible for the Serious Crime Branch which included leading Counter Terrorism investigations in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr McVea said: "I am delighted and very proud to have been selected to be the Chief of Police for the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Defence Guard Service.”

“To lead an organisation that serves to ensure the safety and security of British Forces and Gibraltar is a huge privilege for me and I look forward to making a positive contribution to British Force's mission here in Gibraltar."

As a Detective Chief Superintendent, he previously held the positions of Head of Professional Standards Department and Head of Organised Crime Branch.

In February 2023, he joined the Royal Gibraltar Police as an independent senior investigating officer tasked with investigating issues related to the McGrail Inquiry, including the alleged breach of its data.

He remained at the RGP until taking up his new post at the head of the GDP.

Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy said: “I am delighted to confirm John McVea as the newly appointed Gibraltar Defence Police’s Chief of Police.”

“John brings with him a vast amount of knowledge and experience and I look forward to working with him.”