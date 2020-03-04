Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Mar, 2020

Meet the Miss Gibraltar 2020 contestants

Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
4th March 2020

The Miss Gibraltar 2020 pageant has seen the highest turnout in over a decade with 12 contestants signing up. The contestants will be vying for the opportunity to be crowned Miss Gibraltar 2020 and represent the Rock internationally in the Miss World pageant. The last time the pageant surpassed this number of entries was in...

