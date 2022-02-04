Meeting the challenges of an educator, charity worker, couturier and milliner
Priscilla Sacramento was head of St Martin’s Special School for many years – it is probably what she is best known for, that is aside from her hat and dress making and designs which have often been seen on the Miss Gibraltar pageant catwalks. It was after her retirement as a headteacher and education adviser...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here