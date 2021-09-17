Meeting the new challenges of group stage football - a look behind the scenes
It was 1030 in the morning, last Thursday, and Bayside Road was relatively quiet. Few would have thought, if they had not known, that a Europa Conference League group match would be staged at the stadium just eight hours later. The indicators were there already though, parking slots opposite the World Trade Center were already...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here