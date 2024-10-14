Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Mein Schiff 7 makes its inaugural call to Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
14th October 2024

The Mein Schiff 7 of TUI Cruises had its inaugural cruise call in Gibraltar last Friday.

The cruise ship arrived at the Port of Gibraltar at 8am from its previous port of call in Cadiz, Spain and departed later the same day at 6pm to Alicante, Spain.

The Mein Schiff 7 is the seventh ship of the Mein Schiff series and the first unit to run exclusively on low-emission marine diesel.

With a length of 316 meters and a width of 35.8 meters, it can accommodate up to 3,100 passengers across its 16 decks.

On this occasion the vessel was carrying 2,965 passengers.

Senior Executive Officer, Suyenne Perez Catania and Terminal Supervisor, Michelle Vella of the Gibraltar Tourist Board welcomed and exchanged plaques with the Ship’s Captain, Georgios Dimou.

Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos said, “It is a pleasure to welcome one of the most environmentally friendly modern ships to our Port and hope to receive many more inaugural cruise calls of this nature in the future.”

