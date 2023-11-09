Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Nov, 2023

‘Memories Bound Up With Life’ with Carmen Gomez

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
9th November 2023

By Richard Cartwright Mayor Carmen Gomez stepped out of the Mayor’s Parlour and sat opposite former GBC News Editor Stephen Neish to chat to him about her autobiographical book, ‘Memories Bound Up With Life’. Together, alongside others at a well attended Charles Hunt Room in the John Mackintosh Hall, I sat and listened intently. It...

