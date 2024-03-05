‘Memories of the Old Town’ sketch safari to be held

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust is collaborating with The Rock Retreat to hold a sketch safari in the Old Town called ‘Memories of the Old Town’ on Tuesday March 19.

The aim of this project is to create an oral history of stories and memories from the older generations of what it was like growing up in and around our historic Old Town (c.1950s-1970).

These stories in turn will provide context to the artists wishing to take part in the safari and will inform their artworks.

“The product of this collaboration will be in the form of an oral history booklet which we hope to publish in the spring time and will feature the interviews with members of our older generation and artworks from the safari,” said a statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust.

The event will begin at 5pm starting outside The Convent the group will then make their way into Main Street and up to Castle Steps.

Registration forms can be downloaded on the Heritage Trust’s website or collected from its shop and must be returned no later than Wednesday March 13.

“We encourage everyone to take part as this event is open to all levels from beginners to professionals, school children (above the age of 8 years) and art groups,” said the statement.

“Come along and have some creative fun learning about Gibraltar’s old town and the people that grew up there.”

Participants must bring their own materials to sketch with and will be required to submit their artworks to a representative of the Trust after the event or hand in the following day to The Main Guard so that digital copies can be taken.

This project is part supported by a grant from Gibraltar Cultural Services.