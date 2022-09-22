Memory Walk marks World Alzheimer's Day

The annual Memory Walk organised by the Gibraltar Alzheimer's and Dementia Society took place yesterday on World Alzheimer's Day.

The walk started at City Hall and proceeded through Campion Park and Queensway to La Bateria before doubling back and finishing at Commonwealth Park.

Among those walking were the Governor, representatives from all of Gibraltar’s political parties and the Mayor, Christian Santos.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who also there, said: “I've suffered this in my own family.”

“It's something I know has deeply affected many families in Gibraltar and around the world.”

“I recommit my Government to doing everything possible to make Gibraltar as Alzheimer's and Dementia friendly as possible and I'm delighted to see the work that we have already done to provide facilities for those unfortunately suffering from these cruel diseases.”