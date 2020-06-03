Mental Health Board highlights ‘vital’ need for cohesive strategy across all services

The first report of the Mental Health Board has found that there is a “vital and increasing” need to establish a more cohesive strategy for mental healthcare, as it highlighted how strategies were being developed at different rates across services.

The 31-page report, tabled last week in Parliament, stated that “significant and increasing” in-vestment in mental health could be seen in the Ocean Views Mental Health Facility and MHRT facilities.

But while existing strategies are being developed at different levels and locations across local facilities, there is a need to pool these together under one “overall cohesive strategy” and to strengthen areas such as monitoring and care of discharged patients.

The report found that the appointment of a matron for mental health was a first step in this direction and the Department for Education’s mental health project for schools provides an “excellent model” for how cohesion could be pursued within existing resources and given the right support.

“There is a need for closer coordination and regular communication, especially where roles and responsibilities are not always clear, and especially when units are not physically near each other.”

“Ocean Views patients, for example, having to attend at A&E at St Bernard’s do not appear to be given any priority,” the report stated.

“There is an increasing need for GHA to promote a platform where all agencies and groups, official and voluntary, fully or partly involved in mental health, may come together to reflect on the Mental Health Service, promote good practice and spearhead development.”

The Mental Health Board was established under landmark legislation in 2018 which overhauled the way mental health care is provided on the Rock.

The Board is composed of six members, two of whom are registered medical practitioners, one a barrister and three lay members with “extensive community experience."

The members of the board are Dr David Pariente, Dr Rene Beguelin, local barrister Kenneth Na-vas, Julio Alcantara, George Parody and Emily Adamberry Olivero.

Its first report, which was tabled in Parliament this week, was produced on the back of an inspection of all mental health services in Gibraltar in March of last year.

At the time of its inspection Ocean Views held some 52 patients and the Community Mental Health Team had 901 active patients on its list.

The detailed report covers all aspects of the running of Gibraltar’s mental health services and facilities from the admission and treatment of patients to the administrative and clerical makeup.

For example, the Mental Health Board found that patient perspective of care after discharge was “mixed” and said this would need to be followed up.

The Board also detected a potential gap in the system with regards to ensuring that the relevant health practitioners such as GPs at the Primary Care Centre have the discharge correspondence and records.

Additionally, “there is concern as to the appointment of part-time counsellors who are not ac-credited by a UK regulatory body and offer very limited experience in what is a very demanding and sensitive role.”

The report also highlights a clear shortage of administrative support staff which, it said, was a matter of serious concern.

“Clinical reports are often written by hand since long delays are experienced in an increasing backlog,” it adds.

“The risk and room for error is evident as well as are avoidable delays.”

In one case the Board found 254 letters dictated but yet to be typed.

The long delay experienced in obtaining capacity reports prevented the Court of Protection processing the appointment of Deputies in favour of two patients needing that protection.

“Care plans for discharged patients are inadequately recorded and mostly written by hand,” the report stated.