Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Mia Hook wins bookmark competition for a second time

By Chronicle Staff
10th November 2020

Young Mia Hook has scooped the top prize in the annual Bookmark Competition for a second time, after her last win in 2018.

The competition was organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group and this year attracted a total of 243 entries.

Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, presented the awards at a closed event on Tuesday at the Mario Finlayson Gallery, City Hall.

Overall winner Mia Hook was also awarded a prize for the Winner of School Year’s 7 – 10.

Winner School Year’s 3–6 was presented to Amabel Carruthers and the Adult Winner was Helen Mumford.

A number of highly commended prices were also handed out to pupils of all ages and one adult entry.

Due to no entries in this year’s 11-13 category, the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group have introduced the Dyslexia Support Group Award as an alternative prize for this year’s competition, which was awarded to Maya Bezalel Baharal.

“The Bookmark Competition gives another dimension to culture and adds a literary angle to the Government’s autumn cultural programme,” Dr Cortes said.

“I am extremely pleased with the high number of entries, but more importantly, with the quality of the entries.”

“I would like to thank everyone involved in this venture, including the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, the Department of Education and especially the adjudicators who judged the competition.”

“However, I would like especially thank the many individuals who have designed a bookmark, and in doing so allowed us to enjoy their excellent work.”

Stuart Byrne, Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group’s Chairperson thanked all the participants.

"The Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group would like to thank all the participants for all their entries and hopes that in the process of doing research for their bookmark designs they found out a little bit more about Dyslexia,” Mr Byrne said.

“We also want to thank the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Education in making this a success and part of the annual Cultural Programme.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions, ban movement between municipalities

Sun 8th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Local News

No deal Brexit would mean new food rules at border

Mon 9th Nov, 2020

Local News

Normality at the border as new Covid rules come into force in Andalucia

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD calls Line Wall reopening a ‘victory’

10th November 2020

Local News
Ministry discusses equality issues with PGCE students

10th November 2020

Local News
ESG calls for successful and lasting changes on roads

10th November 2020

Local News
Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

10th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020