Mia Hook wins bookmark competition for a second time

Young Mia Hook has scooped the top prize in the annual Bookmark Competition for a second time, after her last win in 2018.

The competition was organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group and this year attracted a total of 243 entries.

Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, presented the awards at a closed event on Tuesday at the Mario Finlayson Gallery, City Hall.

Overall winner Mia Hook was also awarded a prize for the Winner of School Year’s 7 – 10.

Winner School Year’s 3–6 was presented to Amabel Carruthers and the Adult Winner was Helen Mumford.

A number of highly commended prices were also handed out to pupils of all ages and one adult entry.

Due to no entries in this year’s 11-13 category, the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group have introduced the Dyslexia Support Group Award as an alternative prize for this year’s competition, which was awarded to Maya Bezalel Baharal.

“The Bookmark Competition gives another dimension to culture and adds a literary angle to the Government’s autumn cultural programme,” Dr Cortes said.

“I am extremely pleased with the high number of entries, but more importantly, with the quality of the entries.”

“I would like to thank everyone involved in this venture, including the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, the Department of Education and especially the adjudicators who judged the competition.”

“However, I would like especially thank the many individuals who have designed a bookmark, and in doing so allowed us to enjoy their excellent work.”

Stuart Byrne, Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group’s Chairperson thanked all the participants.

"The Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group would like to thank all the participants for all their entries and hopes that in the process of doing research for their bookmark designs they found out a little bit more about Dyslexia,” Mr Byrne said.

“We also want to thank the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Education in making this a success and part of the annual Cultural Programme.”