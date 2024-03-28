Michael McIntyre set for Gibraltar performance

Michael McIntyre will be heading to Gibraltar with his brand new show 'MAGNIFICENT!' this September.

Mr McIntyre will be performing on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at the Europa Sports Arena as part of his new tour.

His last tour has happened five years ago and organisers have said Michael will be making mirth from the madness of it all.

Michael is the host of two of the BBC's most successful entertainment shows, the BAFTA-winning Michael McIntyre's Big Show and The Wheel, which he devised and also hosts for NBC in America.

His spot-on observational comedy and trademark mastery of turning everyday situations into masterclasses of human exasperation have struck a chord with millions of fans.

To date, Michael's stand-up tours have sold over four million tickets, including a record-breaking twenty-eight sold out shows at London’s The O2.

"We are delighted to add Michael McIntyre to our list of comedians coming to Gibraltar," promoters from GibMedia said.

"It has been four years of work to try to make this happen. It shows that Gibraltar has become a go to place for huge comedy stars to bring their tours and we cannot wait."

Tickets from £45 will go on sale Tuesday, April 2 at 11am on www.buytickets.gi