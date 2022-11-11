Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Military exercise on Saturday

Archive image of soldiers during a training exercise on the Upper Rock. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2022

A military training exercise called Exercise Calpe Keys will be taking place on Saturday from 8am to 4pm, the Ministry of Defence said.

Soldiers will be seen transiting between Devils Tower Camp to Admiralty Tunnel via William’s Way during this period.

They will also proceed to the Northern Defences in the afternoon, where they will be carrying out field craft activities.

There will be no blanks or pyrotechnics used.

The soldiers will then return to Devils Tower Camp.

The public should be aware that the soldiers will be transiting in full uniform with unloaded weapons during this period.

Most Read

Local News

MoD apologises for early-morning gunfire and bagpipes

Thu 10th Nov, 2022

Local News

Anti-social behaviour leads to eviction for five tenants in Glacis Estate

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Spain urges Commission to ‘intensify’ treaty talks

Thu 10th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Amid mounting unease over treaty prospects, negotiators resume talks in Brussels

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for temporary accommodation on Coaling Island

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Disability Society donates £25,000 to PossAbilities

11th November 2022

Local News
PJI Foundation’s five-a-side tournament raises £2,050 for GBC Open Day

11th November 2022

Local News
Draft legislation creates new powers to tackle domestic abuse

10th November 2022

Local News
Latest figures show total cost of Covid-19 response to June 30 at £386.7m

10th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022