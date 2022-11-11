Military exercise on Saturday

A military training exercise called Exercise Calpe Keys will be taking place on Saturday from 8am to 4pm, the Ministry of Defence said.

Soldiers will be seen transiting between Devils Tower Camp to Admiralty Tunnel via William’s Way during this period.

They will also proceed to the Northern Defences in the afternoon, where they will be carrying out field craft activities.

There will be no blanks or pyrotechnics used.

The soldiers will then return to Devils Tower Camp.

The public should be aware that the soldiers will be transiting in full uniform with unloaded weapons during this period.