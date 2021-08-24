Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

UK/Spain News

Milkshakes off the menu as McDonald’s hit by supply chain issues

By Press Association
24th August 2021

By Holly Williams, PA Deputy City Editor

Fast food giant McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes in all of its UK restaurants due to supply chain problems.

The burger chain has also been left without bottled drinks across its 1,250 outlets in England, Scotland and Wales.

A spokesman reportedly said the group is suffering supply chain issues, but is “working hard to return these items to the menu”.

McDonald’s is the latest to be hit by supply woes after Nando’s was last week forced to shut around 50 restaurants amid a chicken shortage. It blamed staffing shortages at suppliers and a reduced number of lorry drivers.

Rival KFC also warned recently that supply chain issues meant it was unable to stock some menu items.

Firms across a raft of sectors in the UK have been battling with a supply chain crisis due to a shortage of lorry drivers following post-Brexit EU immigration rules, Covid-19 restrictions and self-isolation rules.

The supply pressures have also been affecting supermarkets in recent weeks, while manufacturers have reported sharp increases in the prices of raw materials.

Business groups representing the retail and transport sectors have been calling for the Government to review plans not to grant temporary work visas to drivers from the EU.

McDonald’s was not immediately available for comment.

