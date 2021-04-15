Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Minister Daryanani visits Clubhouse Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
15th April 2021

Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani, visited Clubhouse Gibraltar on Thursday at the invitation of Executive Director Emily Adamberry Olivero.

He was given a tour around the premises and Ms Adamberry Olivero gave him a rundown of the workings within Clubhouse. They discussed the possibility of local businesses helping members of Clubhouse with work placements in order to reintegrate them into the working world.

“It was so refreshing to visit Clubhouse and to meet Emily. Her passion and dedication towards Mental Health is so clear to see. I was also touched to see how people who have had mental health issues trying their best to overcome their problems and difficulties,” said Mr Daryanani.

“I will look to engage with the private sector to see how the Government can assist to encourage work placements for members of Clubhouse. It is extremely important that we motivate people with mental health issues to seek employment and integrate them back into the community.”

