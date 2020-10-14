Minister for education meets university students

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes visited the University on Tuesday morning to meet some of its recently enrolled students.

During his visit, Dr Cortes met teaching staff and students on the University’s undergraduate nursing and postgraduate marine science programmes.

Addressing a full cohort of 18 first-year BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing students, he wished them luck on the programme, talked about the multidisciplinary nature of the nursing profession and praised the students for choosing a career within the essential services.

He then went on to meet the University’s new MSc Marine Science and Climate Change students - 80% of whom are from abroad. They shared their experiences so far and talked about some of the reasons why they chose the University of Gibraltar.