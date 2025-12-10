Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Dec, 2025

Minister for Equality visits Waterport Day Centre

By Chronicle Staff
10th December 2025

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, visited the Waterport Day Centre yesterday to present three photos from the ‘End The Stereotypes’ campaign, which aimed to challenge ageist stereotypes.

The photos will be displayed at the Day Centre for service users.

Age is one of the nine protected characteristics in equality legislation, and the Ministry has introduced several initiatives to raise awareness of issues affecting older persons.

This year the Ministry of Equality marked the International Day of Older Persons in October with a panel discussion and celebrated Golden Week from December 1 to 5, culminating in the Golden Breakfast for over 65s.

Mr Santos said: “It’s always a pleasure to visit the Waterport Day Centre, especially today where I wanted to present mementos from the ‘End the Stereotypes’ campaign. The photos are to say thank you for always being welcomed with such energy and positivity by the staff and service users at the Centre and to celebrate our older persons in our community.”

