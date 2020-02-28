Minister for Justice and Equality joins in World Thinking Day celebrations in the Falkland Islands

Minister for Justice and Equality Samantha Sacramento was unable to attend this year's World Thinking Day celebrations in Gibraltar and instead joined celebrations in the Falkland Islands with the Guides movement.

Ms Sacramento, who is a Guides Ambassador in Gibraltar, took the opportunity to meet the Rainbows, Brownies, Senior Section and Leaders as her recent trip to the Falkland Islands for the Commonwealth Women's Parliamentarian Association conference coincided with World Thinking Day.

She presented the Island's Girl Guiding Commissioner Cherie Clifford with framed Gibraltar stamps. Ms Sacramento addressed the Rainbows and Brownies and spoke to them about Gibraltar and they were each presented with Rock of Gibraltar pin badges.