Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Minister for Transport attends Velo-city cycling summit

By Chronicle Staff
25th May 2023

The Minister for Transport, Paul Balban, attended last week’s Velo-city world cycling summit in Leipzig, Germany.

With the main theme of Leading the Transition, the conference promoted cycling as a sustainable and healthy means of transport.

Jointly hosted by the European Cyclists’ Federation, the City of Leipzig and Leipziger Messe, the conference spanned a full programme of lectures, panel discussions and networking opportunities, a spokesman for the Transport Ministry said.

Mr Balban also attended the Mayor of Leipzig’s lunch event for public officials and signed the declaration to “make cycling a fully-fledged mode of transport for all”.

“The annual Velo-city conference is one that is informative, inspiring and one that gives the opportunity to learn how other cities, large and small, have been evolving over the past year,” Mr Balban said.

“It is a pleasure to meet city leaders, politicians and those working at the forefront of urban planning and sustainable mobility in cities throughout the world and catch up on previous conversations and the aspirations of others.”

“The Velo-city conference is unique, where the bicycle is seen as alternative means of moving within cities and explores how best to create the necessary infrastructure to promote its uptake.”

“It is important for cities not to reinvent the wheel and to learn from those ahead of them on this journey.”

“A smart city is a human city.”

Most Read

Local News

Brothers jailed for Waterport road assault

Wed 24th May, 2023

Local News

OS35 captain admits merchant shipping offences and will be sentenced on June 13

Wed 24th May, 2023

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for residential project in the heart of town

Tue 16th May, 2023

Local News

Calentita food festival to return this year

Thu 25th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Calentita food festival to return this year

25th May 2023

Local News
GFIU runs course on countering terrorist financing

25th May 2023

Local News
GHA and ERS receive Freedom of the City for pandemic response

24th May 2023

Local News
Demonstrators deliver clear message on disability rights to No.6

24th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023